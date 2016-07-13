Two Hong Kong land plots sell for prices above estimates

HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government on Wednesday sold a residential land plot and a commercial one at prices higher than the market expected, easing some fears about the city's pivotal property sector.

The sector accounts for almost one-fifth of Hong Kong's economy.

A plot for residential use of more than 10,600-square metre in Tai Po, in the New Territories, was sold to Sino Land Company Ltd unit Best Wisdom Development Ltd for HK$1.622 billion ($209.1 million), according to the Lands Department.

Four estimates for that plot ranged from HK$1.4 billion to HK$1.53 billion.

A roughly 1,200 square-metre commercial plot in Kwai Chung, New Territories, was sold to First Lands Development Company Ltd for HK$759 million, the department said. Estimates for that plot ranged from HK$556 million to HK$679 million.

Sales-prices for government plots earlier this year have been as much as one-third below estimates. In late June, Secretary for Development Paul Chan said lower premiums on some sales were expected, but that the multiple bids on each tender showed that there was still demand.

Chan said that one of two plots that failed to sell in 2015 had been sold this year and the other would be put up for tender in the next quarter.

Still, pressure remains. Earlier this month, government data showed that Hong Kong property sales fell by almost 40 percent in the first half compared with a year earlier, the worst slide in at least a decade.