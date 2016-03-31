FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong's credit outlook cut to negative from stable: S&P
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong's credit outlook cut to negative from stable: S&P

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s credit outlook was cut to negative from stable by global ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Thursday, citing economic imbalances in China.

The city’s ‘AAA’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit ratings were left unchanged however.

“Our outlook revision on Hong Kong reflects our similar action on the People’s Republic of China... which reflected economic imbalances in China that are unlikely to diminish at the pace we previously expected,” S&P said in a statement.

The ratings agency also warned that if ongoing political tensions over democratic reforms and a growing grassroots push by radical protesters seeking greater autonomy from China grew, it might impact Hong Kong’s long-term rating.

“We might lower our rating on Hong Kong without a downgrade of China, if Hong Kong’s political polarisation worsens to a point where it compromises policymaking and the business environment,” S&P said.

“In such a scenario - which is not our base case - we would expect a gradual deterioration of (Hong Kong‘s) above-average growth, healthy fiscal reserves, and strong external position.” (Reporting by James Pomfret)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.