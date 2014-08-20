FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CSI Properties unit wins HK$427 mln HK residential site
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

CSI Properties unit wins HK$427 mln HK residential site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, August x (Reuters) - An unit of developer CSI Properties Ltd won an auction for a residential site in Hong Kong worth HK$427.1 million ($55.11 million), the government said on Wednesday.

The unit outbid 26 other developers including Sino Land Co Ltd and Far East Consortium International Ltd , to build residential buildings in the Tuen Mun area of Hong Kong’s New Territories district.

A Reuters poll of four analysts gave a forecast of HK$295 million for the site of 0.12 hectares.

Separately, Treasure Mega Ltd won an auction, which attracted 24 bids, for a smaller residential site in the Tuen Mun area of Hong Kong’s New Territories district for HK$156 million, according to government data.

The land sales, a barometer of developers’ long-term confidence in the housing market, are part of the government’s plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped more than 120 percent since 2008 in one of the world’s most expensive property markets.

$1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.