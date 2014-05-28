Wheelock unit wins HK land auction with HK$2.5 bln bid

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Wheelock & Company Ltd bid HK$2.5 billion ($322.45 million) at auction to win a residential site in Hong Kong, the government said on Wednesday.

The land sale, a barometer of developers’ long-term confidence in the housing market, received 12 bids from Hong Kong and Chinese developers, according to Hong Kong’s land authority.

The residential site was the third opened for tender in the Kai Tak development area in Kowloon after China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd won the first tender last June with a higher-than-expected bid of HK$4.54 billion.

Wheelock Properties Ltd outbid developers such as Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd to build residential buildings in the Kai Tak development area.

Two analysts earlier forecast the site would bring in HK$2.27 billion or HK$2.2 billion for the 0.76 hectare site.

Separately, developer Great Eagle Holdings won an auction, which attracted four bids, for a residential site in the Tai Po area of the New Territories for HK$2.4 billion, according to government data.

The land sales are part of the government’s plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped nearly 120 percent since 2008 in one of the world’s most expensive property markets.