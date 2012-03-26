HK market watchdog to waive licensing fees for 2 years

March 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s market regulator said on Monday it is waiving for two years the annual licensing fees it charges financial intermediaries, a move aimed at reducing the burden of regulatory costs on the financial industry.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said that fees it charges intermediaries, which include brokers, trading houses and asset managers, will be waived for two years from April 1. The regulator estimates the initiative will benefit around 40,000 intermediaries.

“Market conditions have been difficult and the outlook is unclear,” said SFC chief executive Ashley Alder.

“We hope that this two-year fee waiver will benefit all securities and futures intermediaries and will encourage licensed and registered corporations to continue to invest in their staff, including staff training and other development activities,” he added.

The waiver will apply to all SFC licenced or registered corporations as well as their responsible officers and representatives. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)