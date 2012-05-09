FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK regulator proposes fines, jail terms for wayward IPO sponsors
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

HK regulator proposes fines, jail terms for wayward IPO sponsors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s market watchdog wants investment bankers preparing companies to go public to face the prospect of three years in jail and a hefty fine if they are found to have misled investors, under new proposals published on Wednesday.

The Securities and Futures Commission has issued a consultation on tougher rules for banks and finance houses sponsoring initial public offerings following a number of scandals at companies shortly after they listed in the city.

Under the plans, sponsors could face the same civil and criminal liability as company directors if a listing prospectus is found to have misled investors. This means a sponsor could face up to three years in prison and a fine of HK$700,000 ($90,200) if convicted

The regulator has also set out a tougher code of conduct for sponsors, including more thorough guidelines on due diligence and a requirement that the first draft of a listing application be made public.

“Investors rely on sponsors to act as key gatekeepers of market quality, and at the heart of this lies the expectation that sponsors have conducted sufficient due diligence to properly understand and assess the company aspiring to join the stock market,” the SFC said in the consultation.

The consultation will be open for comments until July 6 this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.