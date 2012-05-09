UPDATE 2-HK regulator wants wayward IPO sponsors punished

* Sponsors face criminal and civil liability

* Follows scandals at Chinese companies

By Rachel Armstrong and Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s market watchdog said bankers preparing companies for listing on the city’s stock exchange should be fined or sent to jail if they are found to have misled investors.

The proposals are likely to draw opposition from a Hong Kong banking community worried about increased risks of working in a market that has been the world’s biggest for listings in two of the past three years.

The move follows a series of scandals at mainland Chinese companies that have run into trouble after listing in the city.

Chinese textile maker Hontex International Holdings Co. had its shares suspended in 2010, just three months after listing, when regulators alleged it had overstated its financial position in the listing prospectus.

Last month, it revoked the licence of the sponsor of the Hontex listing - Mega Capital (Asia) - and slapped it with a record fine.

In Wednesday’s public consultation launch, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said it wanted to change Hong Kong company law so that sponsors of initial public offerings face the same civil and criminal liability as company directors if a listing prospectus is found to have misled investors.

This means a sponsor could face up to three years in prison and a fine of HK$700,000 ($90,200) if convicted.

The regulator also set out a tougher code of conduct for sponsors, including thorough guidelines on due diligence and a requirement the first draft of a listing application be made public.

“Investors rely on sponsors to act as key gatekeepers of market quality, and at the heart of this lies the expectation that sponsors have conducted sufficient due diligence to properly understand and assess the company aspiring to join the stock market,” the SFC said.

QUALITY

“Investment banks will need to sit back and look at the way they run these transactions,” said Hayden Flinn, a partner at law firm King & Wood Mallesons in Hong Kong.

Sponsors are usually banks or smaller corporate finance houses. Reuters reported last month the SFC planned to make them liable for the content of listing prospectuses.

SFC Chief Executive Ashley Alder said the aim of the proposals is not to start sending bankers to jail but to force sponsors to raise the quality of their listing work.

“What we should end up with is a better quality output and we hope not to be resorting to a series of enforcement cases,” he said during a press conference.

The Hong Kong banking community has long argued it is impossible to detect sophisticated fraud in what was the world’s top destination for listings in 2009 and 2010.

The SFC came up with similar proposals in 2005 but backed down due to opposition from the financial services industry.

Jamie Allen, secretary general of the Asian Corporate Governance Association, said the scandals of recent years meant the SFC had less leeway to back down this time.

“It’s very hard to argue philosophically that sponsors should not have any liability for material misstatements in prospectuses,” he said.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the city’s sole exchange for companies to list on, backed the SFC’s plans. Its chief executive, Charles Li, said in a statement “appropriate reform in the regulation of sponsors is desirable”.

The consultation is open for comments until July 6. If it is decided sponsors should have civil and criminal liability for IPO prospectuses, the SFC would have to apply to the government to put the proposal before the city’s Legislative Council.