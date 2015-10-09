UPDATE 1-Depositors to be protected under new HK financial failure measures: govt

* HK publishes consultation conclusions on ending ‘too-big-to-fail’

* Depositors to be protected if creditors required to write-off holdings

* Consultation is part of HK’s commitment to G20 post-crisis reforms (Recasts; adds context)

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s depositors won’t be on the hook for saving a financial firm on the verge of collapse, according to a paper by the territory’s government that outlines how firms can fail without causing financial chaos.

The Hong Kong government on Friday published its conclusions to a closely-watched consultation on sweeping new powers that aim to protect taxpayers from big financial firms’ collapses.

Legislating resolution powers is critical if Hong Kong, which plays host to 38 of the world’s largest and most systemically important financial firms, is to maintain its status as a global financial centre.

The proposals, outlined in January, reflect Hong Kong’s commitment to implement a reform agenda set by G20 nations in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis that included a pledge to an end to so-called ‘too big to fail’ institutions.

These are companies that are so large, complex and interconnected that their collapse could wreak havoc across the financial system, leaving governments with no choice but to use taxpayer funds to bail them out.

To protect taxpayers, regulators globally have proposed a concept known as ‘bail-in’ whereby creditors, such as bondholders, have some or all of their debt written off in order to save the firm. The concept is controversial, especially in cases where depositors may lose some or all of their savings.

On Friday, however, the Financial Services and Treasury Bureau, along with the Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said that all deposits would be excluded from a bail-in under the new rules.

After Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, governments in the United States and Europe went on to spend more than $1.7 trillion bailing-out failing financial firms, fearing that their collapse would trigger a global financial meltdown.

A year later, countries across the world pledged to introduce new laws that would empower governments to let such firms go bust while maintaining critical functions such as ATM payments.

These so-called “resolution” powers will allow governments to take a range of drastic measures in addition to bailing-in creditors, such as replacing the firm’s management and hiving-off assets.

“The establishment of a local resolution regime will bolster the resilience of Hong Kong’s financial system,” Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Professor K C Chan, said in a statement on Friday.

Following today’s consultation conclusions, the government expects to table a bill by the end of the year. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)