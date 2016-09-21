FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong regulator raises concerns on money laundering
September 21, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong regulator raises concerns on money laundering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong securities regulator said on Wednesday it was investigating licensed brokerages and expected to lodge cases against some for inadequate internal anti-money laundering controls.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) directed brokerages to immediately tighten their internal controls to comply with anti-money laundering rules that came into force in 2012.

SFC's onsite inspections and investigations revealed a number of shortcomings including failure to scrutinise cash and third-party deposits into customers accounts, it added. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

