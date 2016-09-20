FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BOC securities arm barred from dealing in 2 client accounts - HK regulator
September 20, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BOC securities arm barred from dealing in 2 client accounts - HK regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Tuesday it had issued a "restriction notice" to brokerage BOCI Securities prohibiting it from processing shares or money held in two client accounts that hold the proceeds of suspected insider dealing.

BOCI, the securities arm of Bank of China, is not subject to the investigation into suspected insider dealing and the "restriction notice" does not affect its operations or its other clients, said the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

The notice, which prohibits withdrawal or transfer of the suspected proceeds of insider dealing held in the two accounts, is desirable in the public interest, the regulator said adding the investigation is continuing.

"BOCI has rendered full assistance to the SFC during the investigation," it said in a statement.

BOCI Securities did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
