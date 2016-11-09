FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Hong Kong regulator says investors can expect to see more IPO sponsor probes
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 1:55 AM / 10 months ago

Hong Kong regulator says investors can expect to see more IPO sponsor probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's top markets enforcement official said on Wednesday investors can expect to see more regulatory investigations into the sponsorship of initial public offerings in the Asian financial centre.

Speaking at the Thomson Reuters Pan-Asian Regulatory Summit in Hong Kong, Tom Atkinson, the recently appointed head of enforcement at the city's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), said the regulator had created a team dedicated to monitoring IPO sponsor misconduct.

Standard Chartered Plc said last week that Hong Kong's securities regulator is investigating its role as a joint sponsor of an IPO in 2009 and could take unspecified action against the British lender's Hong Kong unit.

The disclosure came days after Swiss bank UBS also said the SFC is investigating its role as sponsor of certain unnamed stock market listings in the city. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
