FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong watchdog chief warns investors on trading miracle stocks
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong watchdog chief warns investors on trading miracle stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Securities regulator on Friday warned investors against trading stocks whose valuations bear little resemblance to their underlying business, after a week in which the financial hub saw three spectacular stock meltdowns.

Speaking at a news conference, Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief Executive Ashley Alder also warned against trading stocks whose ownership is concentrated in a few hands.

In March, the SFC had issued a warning against Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd, which plunged 60 percent on Thursday. Just 20 investors owned 98 percent of the company’s shares at the time of the warning. (Reporting By Michelle Price, writing by Lawrence White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.