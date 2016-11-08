FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
HK's regulator says surge in insider trading probes warrant new listing rules
November 8, 2016

HK's regulator says surge in insider trading probes warrant new listing rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Tuesday the number of inquiries into market manipulation and insider trading has doubled in recent years, making it necessary to change listing rules in the Asian financial hub.

Speaking at the Thomson Reuters Pan-Asian Regulatory Summit in Hong Kong, Ashley Alder, chief executive of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), said it was too early to predict what the final listing reform will look like, but disputed claims from critics that they would "stunt" the local equities market. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
