HK regulator probes brokers over breach of money-laundering controls

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator is investigating brokers in the Asian financial hub for suspected breaches of measures to rein in money-laundering, and may levy "tough" sanctions if any are confirmed, it said on Thursday.

The Securities and Futures Commission said it would step up efforts to stamp out money-laundering, amid a broader review of enforcement priorities.

"A specialised team is investigating a number of cases involving licensed brokers whose internal controls are suspected to be inadequate," it said in a newsletter on its website, referring to measures against money-laundering.

"We will impose tough sanctions on licensees if our investigations confirm regulatory breaches," it added, but did not give details.

The regulator is also putting greater focus on corporate fraud and malfeasance, potential misconduct on Hong Kong's Growth Enterprise Market and market surveillance. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)