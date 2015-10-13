FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Information sharing with Chinese authorities crucial for HK - SFC chief
October 13, 2015 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

Information sharing with Chinese authorities crucial for HK - SFC chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator said on Tuesday that information sharing with mainland authorities is crucial for the future of the global financial centre.

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief Executive Ashley Alder, speaking at a regulation summit, added that the city was in talks with mainland regulators over enhanced supervision of Hong Kong units of Chinese companies.

Hong Kong’s securities regulator in July extended a near two-month suspension of trade in shares of Hanergy Think Film Power Group amid a probe into a sudden plunge of its stock price in May.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Stephen Coates

