FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong watchdog to share more information with foreign counterparts
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2015 / 8:48 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong watchdog to share more information with foreign counterparts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator said on Friday it will propose new laws that make it easier to obtain information on local companies on behalf of overseas regulators.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said the laws would make it easier to provide assistance to overseas peers by giving the SFC powers to obtain records and documents from companies at the request of those foreign regulators.

“The proposals will enable the SFC to adhere more closely to international regulatory standards and allow for more effective supervision of licensed corporations which operate in multiple jurisdictions,” said Ashley Alder, the SFC’s chief executive.

Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.