UPDATE 2-HK flags tighter trade scrutiny, says China cooperation key-regulator

By Michelle Price

HONG KONG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator on Tuesday signalled a major overhaul of the way it monitors the market, in a development that would subject investors to much closer scrutiny and bring Hong Kong more closely in line with mainland China.

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief Executive Ashley Alder said the SFC would deepen its ties with mainland regulators to go after a range of suspect activities including insider trading and market manipulation scandals such as those highlighted by solar technology firm Hanergy Thin Film.

“We will look to change the way we conduct surveillance of our public markets, because these markets are far larger and more complex than they used to be,” he told the Thomson Reuters 6th Pan-Asian Regulatory Summit in Hong Kong.

“Specifically, we will see whether it will be feasible for us to identify market orders directly at the client level rather than at the broker level to better detect potential misconduct.”

His comments come at a tense time for international investors after mainland Chinese regulators ramped up surveillance of foreign funds during the July and August rout, and are likely to stoke concerns that Hong Kong’s financial independence is being compromised by mainland interference.

Like most international markets, Hong Kong’s regulators oversee trading activity at the broker level. But in China, participants are allocated a unique identification code which allows regulators to drill deeper into order books.

Although Alder did not provide more details, a move to allow the exchange and regulators to see which underlying firms are trading would bring Hong Kong broadly in line with mainland Chinese markets and allow the SFC to see which funds are participating in Hong Kong.

“That’s inevitably a fairly long-term project but it would mean that we have a much better overview of marketwide trading patterns and also reduce the number of times we have to bother brokers for client trading information,” Alder said.

Hong Kong linked its equity market to the mainland last November through the landmark Stock Connect programme that also saw the SFC and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) sign a formal information-sharing agreement.

Some investors have raised concerns that this agreement will subject Hong Kong to greater interference from the mainland, but Alder said closer cooperation was essential for the future of Hong Kong.

“I want to make our position absolutely clear on this: without closer cooperation and information sharing, Hong Kong’s markets and the individuals and institutions that invest through them would be exposed to unacceptable levels of risk. This in turn would threaten Hong Kong’s reputation,” he said.

The Stock Connect scheme was critical to Hong Kong’s future and its expansion should be “back on track fairly soon”, he added.

The SFC and CSRC have already initiated investigations under the information sharing agreement and are discussing joint supervision of the Hong Kong subsidiaries of mainland firms, Alder said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Anthony Neoh a board member of state-owned ICBC and a former advisor to the CSRC, said foreign investors should not fear mainland interference.

“The CSRC looks up to the SFC on many things. The CSRC might want to do more investigations in Hong Kong as a lot of the intermediaries are in Hong Kong, so there is scope for better cooperation between the two agencies,” he said. (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)