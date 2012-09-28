FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong govt appoints former accountant as securities regulator
September 28, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong govt appoints former accountant as securities regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Friday it has appointed Carlson Tong, former chairman of KPMG China, as the chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission in the key financial hub of Asia.

Tong, who succeeds Eddy Fong, is a certified public accountant who had retired from the accounting firm and has served as a non-executive director at the commission since April 2011, the government said in a statement.

His term will last for three years from Oct 20 this year to Oct 19, 2015, it said. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Christina Lo and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

