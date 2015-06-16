UPDATE 1-Hong Kong-Shenzhen connect start date not finalised yet - sources

* Differences over investment quotas, tradable securities

* Delay beyond August may risk pushing scheme launch to 2016

* May delay inclusion of China A-shares in benchmark indexes (Adds details, quotes)

By Saikat Chatterjee

HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters) - The announcement of the launch date of the landmark Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock market link is on hold due to technical issues, putting at risk China’s pledge to have the scheme ready by the year-end, three sources familiar with the situation said.

Global funds and investors had expected regulators to announce a launch date since May for the Shenzhen trading link, which will complement a scheme connecting Hong Kong with Shanghai.

A delay beyond August risks pushing the Shenzhen project into 2016 and would cause a setback to Chinese regulators who have been gunning for a 2015 start.

It would also potentially delay the inclusion of China’s “A-shares” into global benchmark indices such as the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, as one of the key criteria for inclusion is greater access to China’s stock markets.

“There is still a window to announce the launch date for the programme before the year is out but that is closing quickly and these differences are not making it easier for market participants to be ready in time,” said a source familiar with the matter.

China’s currency regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) and its stock market watchdog, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), are yet to agree on how many securities will be tradable via the link-up and how to allocate existing cross-border investment quotas once the scheme is in place, the sources said.

The sources, who have been in discussions with the regulators, declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media.

HOT MARKET, NEW ECONOMY

China’s stock markets have been the best performing in the world in U.S. dollar terms this year, Thomson Reuters data show. Shanghai’s main index has risen by 50 percent and the Shenzhen benchmark indexes have doubled since the start of the year.

For international investors, the Shenzhen stock exchange represents the portal to the new China economy with its main board, the SME board for small- and medium-sized enterprises, and the start-up board ChiNext .

Of the more than 1,600 companies listed on the Shenzhen exchange, only 30 percent are state-owned enterprises compared with 70 percent on the Shanghai composite, according to UBS.

While regulators are keen to quickly get the scheme going to push global investment benchmarks such as MSCI to include China in their indexes, which will attract money from passive funds, some key differences have cropped up in recent days.

A key difference is the issue around investment quotas. Some officials are in favour of a more relaxed approach for foreign investors to buy onshore stocks while others prefer a cautious and controlled stance, the sources said.

Both SAFE and CSRC declined comment.

“We have been working closely with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange to prepare for the launch of Shenzhen Connect and details such as its launch schedule and products will be announced upon the regulatory approval,” a Hong Kong stock exchange spokesman said.

Beijing has said the Hong Kong Shenzhen stock connect scheme would be launched in the second half of the year.

The Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connect scheme was unveiled in April 2014 and launched in November of that year.