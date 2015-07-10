FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market volatility won't hit HK-Shenzhen stock scheme launch - Fin Sec
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Market volatility won't hit HK-Shenzhen stock scheme launch - Fin Sec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOJNG KOJNG, July 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said on Friday that the launch of a much-anticipated Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock market link will not be affected by recent volatile in China’s stock markets.

Tsang, speaking at a press conference in Hong Kong, added that there was still no time frame for the scheme.

Beijing has said the Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock connect scheme would be launched in the second half of the year. (Reporting By Hong Kong Bureau, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

