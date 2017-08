HONG KONG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong said on Wednesday the Singpaore government was not being investigated over the shipment of nine military vehicles detained in the Chinese-ruled city since November.

Commissioner of Customs Roy Tang, speaking to reporters at an annual conference, said the department had ruled out any involvement by the Singapore government in shipping breaches through the former British colony. (Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)