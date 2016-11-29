FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore says seizure of vehicles by Hong Kong "not a strategic incident"
November 29, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 9 months ago

Singapore says seizure of vehicles by Hong Kong "not a strategic incident"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The seizure of nine Singaporean armoured vehicles by Hong Kong customs was "not a strategic incident" in the Sino-Singaporean relationship, the city-state's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The nine troop carriers were impounded in Hong Kong last week upon their return from Taiwan, sparking a rebuke from China's foreign ministry about maintaining military ties with the self-ruled island, which Beijing considers a breakaway province.

"I wouldn't overreact to that ... we expect commercial providers of services to strictly comply with the law," Balakrishnan was quoted as saying by Singapore's Straits Times newspaper.

"It will be a footnote on how to do things strictly, carefully and by the law. It's not a strategic incident." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

