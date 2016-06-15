HK securities regulator fines State Street arm for tracker fund failures

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Wednesday it had reprimanded and fined State Street Global Advisors Asia Ltd (SSGA) HK$4 million ($515,477) for alleged failures relating to the investment firm’s tracker fund.

An SFC investigation found that from Dec. 1, 2008 to June 30, 2013, SSGA deposited the tracker fund’s cash balances with its affliate State Street Bank and Trust Company’s (SSBT), which offered zero interest on Hong Kong dollars even though the prevailing commercial interest rates were higher than this at the time.

The SFC said SSGA had failed in its obligation to ensure the fund received interest in line with the market rate, and also found the company had poor procedures for handling the internal conflict of interest that led SSGA Asia to deposit the funds with its affiliate SSBT. SSGA also failed to fully disclose the situation in six interim and annual reports.

The SFC said that SSGA had fully cooperated with its investigation, and had agreed to review its controls, and had compensated the fund concerned. ($1 = 7.7598 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)