April 27, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong stocks end lower ahead of c.bank policy decisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index ended slightly lower on Wednesday, with market sentiment cautious ahead of U.S. and Japanese central bank policy decisions.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 21,361.60, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 percent, to 9,037.48 points.

Most sectors fell, with utility and IT stocks among the biggest decliners.

But energy shares gained as crude oil prices hovered near 2016 highs.

Shares of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd fell after the home appliance retailer issued profit-warnings. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

