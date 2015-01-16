FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong exchange proposes trading controls to modernise market
January 16, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong exchange proposes trading controls to modernise market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong exchange has proposed installing new trading controls that would help to modernise its outdated market structure and bolster Hong Kong’s competiveness as a global financial market.

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on Friday published a consultation on reintroducing a closing auction and installing new volatility controls. The consultation will last 12 weeks and will close on April 10, the HKEx said in a statement.

“As an international exchange, we have to stay alert for changes that may require new mechanisms to protect market integrity,” Roger Lee, HKEx’s head of market operations, said in a statement.

“Our proposed ... enhancements are designed to offer greater safeguards to our market and improve market efficiency.” (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

