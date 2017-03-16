FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Hong Kong finance, property shares jump after cbank rate increase
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 5 months ago

Hong Kong finance, property shares jump after cbank rate increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong financial and property shares climbed on Thursday after the central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent, tracking a hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The property sub-index spiked 1.8 percent, while the financials sub-index rose 1.3 percent in opening trades. Hong Kong's benchmark index was set to open up 1.3 percent.

Hong Kong tracks U.S. rate moves as its currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar and including reinvested dividends, the broader Hong Kong stock market has outperformed a sub-index of property and finance companies since the last U.S. rate increase in December.

Reporting By Donny Kwok and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.