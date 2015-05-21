Hanergy stock plunge to test Hong Kong securities watchdog

* Regulator, exchange grapple with surge in volatility

By Michelle Price

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Sharp share price swings are testing the ability of Hong Kong’s securities regulator to prevent potential market abuse and contain a surge in volatility brought about by a landmark trading link with Shanghai.

On Wednesday, shares in solar technology firm Hanergy Thin Film Power Group plunged 47 percent in less than an hour, wiping $18 billion off its market worth before being suspended at the company’s request. On Thursday, Goldin Financial Holdings also lost more than half its value, burning $16 billion in two hours.

Investors and corporate governance experts say unusual price gyrations at these and other smaller stocks suggest the Hong Kong-Shanghai Connect, launched in November, is exposing Hong Kong to new risks, creating fresh challenges for the territory’s exchange and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

“With mutual connectivity between Hong Kong and Shanghai, the potential supervisory challenges for regulators on both sides are very much unprecedented,” said Michael Cheng, research director at the Asian Corporate Governance Association.

The Stock Connect scheme is proving a double-edged sword for Hong Kong, with an influx of mainland money sparking a record-breaking rally last month that has put the city in the international spotlight.

At the same time the HSI Volatility Index hit a near three-year high of 28.86 points as trading on the southbound leg of Stock Connect exploded in mid-April.

Although volatility has calmed down in recent weeks, it remains above historical averages, while concerns over market rigging are also rising.

“Because of the Connect, big amounts of funds from mainland and overseas joined this market, leading to more chances of manipulation,” said Patrick Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Securities & Futures Employee Union, which represents the city’s small traders and brokers.

A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEx) said Stock Connect is designed so that “regulators in both markets can sufficiently monitor and manage the risk of cross-border transactions”.

She also pointed to an October agreement between the SFC and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) that provides a framework for jointly supervising the scheme.

SHARE SUSPENSIONS

Hanergy, whose stock was heavily traded in February and March using the southbound leg of Stock Connect, could be the first test of this cross-border agreement.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the SFC had been investigating Hanergy over alleged market manipulation following an extraordinary five-fold increase in its market value since September, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Hanergy did not respond to requests for comment on the SFC investigation. The CSRC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Some have questioned why the SFC, which closely monitors share movements and has the power to suspend stocks, failed to step-in sooner and halt trading in Hanergy.

“The SFC definitely should have stepped in earlier as it would benefit investor confidence,” said Lam.

The SFC declined to comment on whether it was investigating Hanergy, or on the share suspension. One individual familiar with the SFC’s thinking said the regulator rarely directs suspensions because doing so traps investors.

The HKEx spokeswoman said that decisions to suspend shares based on price and trading volume movements “depend on the facts and circumstances of each individual case, including the response from the issuer”. (Additional reporting by Deena Yao; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Muralikumar Anantharaman)