HK's China enterprises index suffers biggest selloff in 2 months
April 11, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

HK's China enterprises index suffers biggest selloff in 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s China enterprises Index of the leading mainland companies fell 2.4 percent on Friday morning as investors unloaded Chinese stocks after the announcement of a cross-border stock investment plan with Shanghai on Thursday.

Investors sold Hong Kong-listed H-shares in a bid to narrow the gap between the stock price in the city and in Shanghai, triggering the biggest loss for the H-shares index since February 4. That compared to a 0.7 percent slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Ping An led the slide in the index falling nearly 6 percent to their lowest in over two weeks, and China Life was down more than 5 percent.

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

