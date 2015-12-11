FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong bourse urges firms to minimize trading halts, communicate clearly
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong bourse urges firms to minimize trading halts, communicate clearly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange issued regulatory guidance on Friday outlining best practices for handling trading halts amid an uptick in share suspensions in the financial centre.

The bourse urged firms to minimise the duration of halts, provide clear information on the reason for such halts, and to communicate frequently with investors during suspensions.

The notice followed a significant increase in the number of trading halts in the first half of 2015, at 522 compared with 309 in the same period of 2014, the exchange said.

“Under the rules, trading in securities should be halted only if it is necessary for the protection of investors or the maintenance of an orderly market,” said HKEx Chief Regulatory Officer and Head of Listing David Graham.

“Issuers should use their best efforts to plan their affairs to avoid trading halts. Any trading halt should be kept to a period that is absolutely necessary to ensure investors are not denied reasonable access to the market.” (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.