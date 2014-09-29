Hong Kong stocks fall to two-month low after pro-democracy clashes

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell more than 1 percent to a two-month low on Monday after pro-democracy supporters clashed with police in the worst unrest in the city since China took back control of the former British colony two decades ago.

The benchmark Hong Kong share index was down 1.4 percent at 23,354 points in early trade, dragged lower by heavyweight financials including HSBC Holdings, property and retail stocks.

Some banks closed branches and ATMs in some parts of the city, while the central bank said it stood ready to inject liquidity into the banking system “as and when needed”.

Riot police advanced on democracy protesters overnight, firing volleys of tear gas after launching a baton-charge, but protesters had gathered again by morning.

Insurer AIA Group was down more than 2 percent, HSBC Holdings and Tencent Holdings Ltd dropped nearly 1 percent, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd dived over 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li and Denny Thomas; Editing by Kim Coghill)