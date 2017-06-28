* Slide in penny stocks hammers Growth Enterprise Market

* Activist shareholder says margin calls may have sparked sell-off

* Analyst warns slide could spill over to broader market (Updates shares, adds quote)

HONG KONG, June 28 Hong Kong's second board plumbed record lows on Wednesday, having lost more than 8 percent of its market value the previous day as investors raced to reduce exposure to plunging penny stocks.

Shares leading the declines on Hong Kong's Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) had been included in a report by activist shareholder David Webb six weeks ago titled "The Enigma Network: 50 stocks not to own".

WLS Holdings, which had a market value of HK$409 million, was the biggest loser on Wednesday with its shares sliding 47 percent, while Greaterchina Professional Services Ltd dropped 34 percent after a 93 percent drop on Tuesday.

GEM was down 2 percent on Wednesday, after losing nearly 10 percent on Tuesday in a sell-off that wiped HK$24 billion ($3 billion) off its market value leaving it at HK$268 billion.

Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, Webb said it was unclear what had triggered the sell-off in the "Enigma Network" stocks.

"I can only speculate, but it's possible margin calls have been triggering the sell-off – it's possible the brokers involved have been told to stop lending against those shares," he said.

"At the moment it's unclear what happened – maybe the people operating the network have decided to dump and run."

Another stock on Webb's list was China Jicheng Holdings Ltd , whose shares plunged 90 percent on Tuesday. Financial services firm Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday it sold HK$24.96 million ($3.20 million) of shares in the umbrella maker, which has a market value of HK$1.2 billion.

China National Culture Group Ltd (CNCG) said it offloaded 1.63 billion shares in China Jicheng to raise HK$34.85 million, while QPL International Holdings sold HK$1.99 million in the company.

All three firms said they decided to sell China Jicheng because the stock's price was "extremely volatile" and all sold the shares at a loss.

Shares of more than a dozen companies plunged over 50 percent on Tuesday.

Hong Kong's second board has seen high levels of volatility due to very concentrated shareholdings and concerns have grown over the quality of companies listed on the board.

Many stocks have jumped sharply on the first day of trading, fuelling fears over market manipulation and prompting the city's regulators to issue warnings to investors.

The exchange issued a denial following speculation on Tuesday that it was planning to delist thinly traded shares.

"We are aware of market rumours that HKEX had proposed earlier that it would force 'zombie stocks' which were traded below $1 with inactive transaction to delist. We would like to clarify that the above rumour is completely unfounded," the exchange said on Wednesday.

The market jitters come nearly two weeks after the stock exchange unveiled a long-awaited proposal for a new stock listing board, stoking renewed concerns over corporate governance standards following a series of scandals.

Some market watchers warned the slide in the second board. could impact the broader market.

"We have to watch out for any spillover effect in the next few days," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. ($1 = 7.8011 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Michelle Price and Elzio Barreto,; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree & Simon Cameron-Moore)