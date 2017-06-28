* Slide in penny stocks hammers Growth Enterprise Market
* Activist shareholder says margin calls may have sparked
sell-off
* Analyst warns slide could spill over to broader market
HONG KONG, June 28 Hong Kong's second board
plumbed record lows on Wednesday, having lost more than 8
percent of its market value the previous day as investors raced
to reduce exposure to plunging penny stocks.
Shares leading the declines on Hong Kong's Growth Enterprise
Market (GEM) had been included in a report by
activist shareholder David Webb six weeks ago titled "The Enigma
Network: 50 stocks not to own".
WLS Holdings, which had a market value of HK$409
million, was the biggest loser on Wednesday with its shares
sliding 47 percent, while Greaterchina Professional Services Ltd
dropped 34 percent after a 93 percent drop on Tuesday.
GEM was down 2 percent on Wednesday, after losing nearly 10
percent on Tuesday in a sell-off that wiped HK$24 billion ($3
billion) off its market value leaving it at HK$268 billion.
Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, Webb said it was unclear
what had triggered the sell-off in the "Enigma Network" stocks.
"I can only speculate, but it's possible margin calls have
been triggering the sell-off – it's possible the brokers
involved have been told to stop lending against those shares,"
he said.
"At the moment it's unclear what happened – maybe the people
operating the network have decided to dump and run."
Another stock on Webb's list was China Jicheng Holdings Ltd
, whose shares plunged 90 percent on Tuesday. Financial
services firm Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd said on
Wednesday it sold HK$24.96 million ($3.20 million) of shares in
the umbrella maker, which has a market value of HK$1.2 billion.
China National Culture Group Ltd (CNCG) said it
offloaded 1.63 billion shares in China Jicheng to raise HK$34.85
million, while QPL International Holdings sold HK$1.99
million in the company.
All three firms said they decided to sell China Jicheng
because the stock's price was "extremely volatile" and all sold
the shares at a loss.
Shares of more than a dozen companies plunged over 50
percent on Tuesday.
Hong Kong's second board has seen high levels of volatility
due to very concentrated shareholdings and concerns have grown
over the quality of companies listed on the board.
Many stocks have jumped sharply on the first day of trading,
fuelling fears over market manipulation and prompting the city's
regulators to issue warnings to investors.
The exchange issued a denial following speculation on
Tuesday that it was planning to delist thinly traded shares.
"We are aware of market rumours that HKEX had proposed
earlier that it would force 'zombie stocks' which were traded
below $1 with inactive transaction to delist. We would like to
clarify that the above rumour is completely unfounded," the
exchange said on Wednesday.
The market jitters come nearly two weeks after the stock
exchange unveiled a long-awaited proposal for a new stock
listing board, stoking renewed concerns over corporate
governance standards following a series of scandals.
Some market watchers warned the slide in the second board.
could impact the broader market.
"We have to watch out for any spillover effect in the next
few days," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai
Securities.
($1 = 7.8011 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok, Michelle Price and Elzio Barreto,;
Editing by Anne Marie Roantree & Simon Cameron-Moore)