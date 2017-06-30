* HK financial hub dealt reputational blow by penny stock
* HK-China relationship in spotlight amid handover
* 60pct of HK companies from mainland, beyond legal reach
* Regulatory sources say co-operation between SFC, CSRC
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, June 30 Hong Kong's ever-closer
relationship with mainland China may be good for business, but
it poses growing corporate governance challenges for the former
British colony, which this weekend marks 20 years since its
return to Chinese rule.
The financial hub was shaken on Tuesday, after a rout mainly
in small-cap Hong Kong stocks wiped HK$24 billion ($3.08
billion) off the market. The precise cause of the sudden
sell-off remains unclear. The Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC) said the stocks were all characterised by small public
floats, concentrated shareholdings, thin turnover and
cross-shareholdings that encourage volatility.
The sell-off has raised questions over Hong Kong's ability
to enforce its rules, as the territory's relationship with China
- whose companies dominate the Hong Kong market but remain
beyond its legal reach - comes under the spotlight.
"The fundamental challenge you have, if you are sitting in
Hong Kong, is managing accountability," said Keith Pogson, EY
financial services lead based in Hong Kong.
"The company may have a chairman and board who are
mainlanders and it's possible for them to run off to the
mainland rather than stand here and be held accountable to
global investors. For the Hong Kong exchange and the SFC, this
remains a massive challenge."
Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997,
under a "one country, two systems" formula that allows Hong Kong
to operate a separate, autonomous judicial system.
Since the handover, Chinese company listings have helped
boost the Hong Kong stock exchange nine-fold, transforming the
small territory of just 7.3 million people into a $3.7 trillion
global market. Around 60 percent of companies listed in Hong
Kong originate from the mainland.
SLOPPIER STANDARDS
Hong Kong scores relatively well for corporate governance
compared with the rest of Asia, coming second out of 11 markets
ranked by the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA) on
their rules, culture, enforcement, audit regime, and political
environment.
But the dominance of Chinese firms means investors in the
territory's stocks are exposed to much sloppier standards on the
mainland, which the ACGA ranked ninth. China's overall scores
have fallen since 2014 due to increased state interventions and
it scores very low on general corporate governance culture.
Chinese companies listing in Hong Kong must comply with its
rules and disclosure requirements, but the mainland's weak
corporate governance culture still seeps across the border.
Of 15 main board companies whose shares were halted from
trading by the SFC due to accounting irregularities or
investigations since 2011, 13 are mainland Chinese, according to
a Reuters analysis. They include two of the biggest scandals,
China Huishan Dairy and Hanergy Thin Film.
Other scandals involving companies that were de-listed, such as
China Metal Recycling and Hontex International, were also
mainland Chinese.
Punishing such companies with deterrent force can be tough,
according to legal experts and regulatory sources. The company's
main assets, audit working papers, and management typically
reside on the mainland and can only be accessed with cooperation
from the Chinese authorities.
In theory, Chinese courts should recognise rulings from Hong
Kong courts on issues such as liquidations, but liquidators say
it is difficult in practice to make them stick. Enforcing China
Metal Recycling's liquidation order on the mainland has been a
battle, according to one person with direct knowledge of the
matter.
"Once a Chinese company is listed, the enforcement
environment is working against the Hong Kong regulators. Other
than throwing them off the exchange, or hoping the management
will come to the table in Hong Kong, it can be very difficult,"
said Pogson, a member of the stock exchange's listing committee
but who was speaking in a personal capacity.
GREATER INTEGRATION
Hong Kong and Chinese markets are only growing more
integrated, with the launch of projects to connect their stock
and bond markets. The Hong Kong exchange has wants to lure
Chinese companies to a new board that would allow "pre-profit"
companies or start-ups to list.
In a statement, the Hong Kong exchange said "in relation to
the listing rules which we are seeking to enforce, and given the
nature of the sanctions that we have, [cross-border enforcement]
does not provide a particular challenge”.
Regulatory sources said much closer cooperation between the
SFC and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) over
the past two years had seen some successes. They include a
landmark ruling this month forcing the former chairman and CEO
of China's Greencool Technology to disgorge gains derived from
overstating the company's profits.
In April, SFC CEO Ashley Alder said in a speech that the SFC
and CSRC were "especially focused on the opportunities but also
the risks associated with far greater cross-boundary market
connectivity".
The regulatory sources said it was in the interests of the
SFC and the CSRC to cooperate to protect Hong Kong.
"In the case of Hong Kong we do depend on cooperation by the
mainland regulators and their court system," said David Webb,
Hong Kong's leading investor activist who also called this
week's small-cap rout.
"But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try, and it doesn't mean
we can't win."
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Bill Tarrant)