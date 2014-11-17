FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares open up 0.9 pct as HK-Shanghai scheme debuts
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares open up 0.9 pct as HK-Shanghai scheme debuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares opened up 0.9 percent on Monday as investors cheered the first day of trading of the landmark Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme.

The Hang Seng index opened higher following a stronger opening in the index futures, which rose 1 percent. Ahead of the launch, Hong Kong’s stock market has rallied nearly 14 percent since it was announced in April.

The trading link will let international investors trade Shanghai-listed shares directly for the first time via the Hong Kong stock exchange, and mainland China investors to trade in Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

It marks latest step towards opening China’s tightly controlled capital markets.

See related factbox (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.