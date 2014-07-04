FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong hires banks for first Islamic bond -IFR
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong hires banks for first Islamic bond -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has mandated HSBC , Standard Chartered, CIMB Group Holdings and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange its first Islamic bond issue, IFR reported on Friday.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is handling the deal, which is expected in September, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said citing sources close to the deal.

The Islamic bond, or sukuk, is expected to raise between $500 million and $1 billion. It will likely have a tenor of 5 years and will be targeted at global institutional investors, Peter Pang, HKMA deputy chief executive, told a conference in April.

Hong Kong lawmakers passed a tax bill in late March to allow for sukuk sales. (Reporting by Nathelie Wong at IFR; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.