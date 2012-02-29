FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-HK January visitor arrivals up 15 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 29, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-HK January visitor arrivals up 15 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Visitor arrivals to Hong
Kong in January rose 15.1 percent from a year earlier to 4.14
million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed on
Wednesday, mainly led by a rise in visitors from mainland China
during the Lunar New Year holiday.	
    	
    Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):	
    2012    ___________________2011____________________
    Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    Aug    July
    15.1    17.1    16.4    16.4    16.8    17.7   22.4
    	
    Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by 
Country/Territory in January:
                                       No. of        % Growth	
    Country/Territory                  Arrivals      Year/Year	
    Mainland China                     3,101,578       +23.9
    South & Southeast Asia               227,883       - 6.3
    Europe, Africa & The Middle East     161,659       - 6.3
    The Americas                         130,596       - 7.7
    North Asia                           204,309       - 5.4
    Taiwan                               178,187       - 2.5
    Australia, New Zealand &                                
     South Pacific                        69,745       - 3.1
    Macau                                 68,085       + 1.4	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.