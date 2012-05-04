FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-HK March visitor arrivals up 16.4 pct yr/yr
May 4, 2012 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-HK March visitor arrivals up 16.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in March
rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.71 million, data from
the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Friday.	
    The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first three
months of 2012 to 11.22 million, up 15.6 percent from the same
period last year.	
    Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):	
    ________2012________    ____________2011____________
    Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept
    16.4    15.3    15.1    17.1    16.4    16.4    16.8
     	
    Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by 
Country/Territory in March and the first quarter of 2012:	
    	
                             March 2012          Jan-Mar 2012
                          No. of     Yr/Yr    No. of     Yr/Yr	
  Country/Territory       Arrivals  % growth  Arrivals  % growth
  Mainland China          2,497,061   +24.3   7,895,453   +21.1
  South & Southeast Asia    329,028   + 1.2     816,022   + 5.1
  Europe, Africa & 
    The Middle East         219,777   + 2.8     563,130   + 6.6
  The Americas              167,827   - 1.7     426,662   + 1.6
  North Asia                210,918   +16.9     648,316   +10.6
  Taiwan                    154,942   - 2.5     495,707   - 2.3
  Australia, New Zealand &             
    South Pacific            66,145   + 1.1     186,176   + 3.3
  Macau                      63,786   + 0.6     191,262   + 1.2	
  TOTAL                    3,709,484  +16.4  11,222,728   +15.6 
   
     	
    "Notwithstanding the volatile global economic environment,
we recorded an across-the-board increase in Mainland (China),
short-haul and long-haul arrivals during the first quarter of
this year," Tourism Board Chairman James Tien said in a
statement.	
    "Looking ahead, we expect growth momentum to sustain into
the second quarter of the year. The HKTB is already gearing up
for an exciting series of programmes this summer to draw even
more visitors to Hong Kong."	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

