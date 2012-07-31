FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-HK June visitor arrivals up 19.3 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-HK June visitor arrivals up 19.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in June
rose 19.3 percent from a year earlier to 3.62 million, data from
the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Tuesday.
    The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first six
months of 2012 to 22.32 million, up 15.5 percent from the same
period last year.
    "We are encouraged to see that amidst the global economic
uncertainties, our tourism industry reported satisfactory growth
during the first half of the year," Tourism Board Chairman James
Tien said in a statement.
    "Looking into the latter half of this year, we remain
cautiously optimistic about the industry outlook, even thoush
the global economy remain volatile, which will inevitably impact
the demand for travel."
    Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):
    ____________________2012____________________    2011
    Jun      May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec
    19.3    12.7    14.4    16.4    15.3    15.1    17.1
    
    Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by 
Country/Territory in June and the first six months of 2012:
    
                              June 2012         Jan-June 2012
                           No. of     Yr/Yr    No. of     Yr/Yr
  Country/Territory       Arrivals  % growth  Arrivals  % growth
  Mainland China          2,514,688   +30.7  15,582,767   +22.7
  South & Southeast Asia    322,301    -7.3   1,800,950    +0.7
  Europe, Africa & 
    The Middle East         148,199    +7.4   1,102,598    +4.6
  The Americas              142,254    -1.3     898,946    +1.4
  North Asia                183,880    +6.5   1,180,753    +7.7
  Taiwan                    178,865    -3.0     993,538    -5.7
  Australia, New Zealand &             
    South Pacific            60,110    +2.2     369,754    -0.3
  Macau                      70,615    +8.7     393,448    +2.3
  TOTAL                   3,620,912   +19.3  22,322,754   +15.5

 (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

