FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-HK February visitor arrivals up 15.3 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 26, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-HK February visitor arrivals up 15.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in
February rose 15.3 percent from a year earlier to 3.37 million,
data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed on Monday.	
    The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first two
months of 2012 to about 7.51 million, up 15.2 percent from the
same period last year.	
    Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):	
    ____2012____    _______________2011_________________
    Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    Aug
    15.3    15.1    17.1    16.4    16.4    16.8    17.7
    	
    Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by 
Country/Territory in February:
                                       No. of        % Growth	
    Country/Territory                  Arrivals      Year/Year	
    Mainland China                     2,296,814       +14.4
    South & Southeast Asia               259,111       +24.4
    Europe, Africa & The Middle East     181,694       +28.1
    The Americas                         128,239       +19.1
    North Asia                           233,089       +22.7
    Taiwan                               162,578       - 1.9
    Australia, New Zealand &                                
     South Pacific                        50,286       +17.3
    Macau                                 59,391       + 1.6
     	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.