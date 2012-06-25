FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-HK May visitor arrivals up 12.7 pct yr/yr
June 25, 2012

TABLE-HK May visitor arrivals up 12.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in May
rose 12.7 percent from a year earlier to about 3.64 million,
data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Monday.
    The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first five
months of 2012 to 18.7 million, up 14.8 percent from the same
period last year.
    Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):
    ____________2012____________    ________2011________
    May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov
    12.7    14.4    16.4    15.3    15.1    17.1    16.4
    
    Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by 
Country/Territory in May and the first five months of 2012:
    
                              May 2012          Jan-May 2012
                           No. of     Yr/Yr    No. of     Yr/Yr
  Country/Territory       Arrivals  % growth  Arrivals  % growth
  Mainland China          2,525,600   +19.4  13,068,079   +21.3
  South & Southeast Asia    337,150    +0.4   1,478,649    +2.7
  Europe, Africa & 
    The Middle East         168,413    +1.9     954,399    +4.2
  The Americas              154,497    +2.6     756,692    +1.9
  North Asia                181,478    +2.0     996,873    +7.9
  Taiwan                    151,920    -7.5     814,673    -6.3
  Australia, New Zealand &             
    South Pacific            54,992    -7.7     309,644    -0.7
  Macau                      64,884    +6.2     322,833    +1.0
  TOTAL                   3,638,934   +12.7  18,701,842   +14.8

 (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

