TABLE-HK April visitor arrivals up 14.4 pct yr/yr
May 29, 2012 / 5:53 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in April
rose 14.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.84 million, data from
the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Tuesday.	
    The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first four
months of 2012 to 15.06 million, up 15.3 percent from the same
period last year.	
    Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):	
    ____________2012____________    ________2011________
    Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct
    14.4    16.4    15.3    15.1    17.1    16.4    16.4
     	
    Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by 
Country/Territory in April and the first four months of 2012:	
    	
                             April 2012          Jan-Apr 2012
                          No. of     Yr/Yr    No. of     Yr/Yr	
  Country/Territory       Arrivals  % growth  Arrivals  % growth
  Mainland China          2,647,026   +23.9  10,542,479   +21.8
  South & Southeast Asia    325,477    -0.7   1,141,499    +3.4
  Europe, Africa & 
    The Middle East         222,856      **     785,986    +4.7
  The Americas              175,533    +2.2     602,195    +1.8
  North Asia                167,079    +4.8     815,395    +9.3
  Taiwan                    167,046   -15.5     662,753    -6.0
  Australia, New Zealand &             
    South Pacific            68,476    -5.0     254,652    +0.9
  Macau                      66,687    -4.1     257,949    -0.2
  TOTAL                   3,840,180   +14.4  15,062,908   +15.3	
    	
   ** Figures less than 0.1 	
	
 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG;
Editing by Chris Lewis)

