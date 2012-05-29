TABLE-HK April visitor arrivals up 14.4 pct yr/yr

May 29 (Reuters) - Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in April rose 14.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.84 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Tuesday. The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first four months of 2012 to 15.06 million, up 15.3 percent from the same period last year. Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr): ____________2012____________ ________2011________ Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct 14.4 16.4 15.3 15.1 17.1 16.4 16.4 Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in April and the first four months of 2012: April 2012 Jan-Apr 2012 No. of Yr/Yr No. of Yr/Yr Country/Territory Arrivals % growth Arrivals % growth Mainland China 2,647,026 +23.9 10,542,479 +21.8 South & Southeast Asia 325,477 -0.7 1,141,499 +3.4 Europe, Africa & The Middle East 222,856 ** 785,986 +4.7 The Americas 175,533 +2.2 602,195 +1.8 North Asia 167,079 +4.8 815,395 +9.3 Taiwan 167,046 -15.5 662,753 -6.0 Australia, New Zealand & South Pacific 68,476 -5.0 254,652 +0.9 Macau 66,687 -4.1 257,949 -0.2 TOTAL 3,840,180 +14.4 15,062,908 +15.3 ** Figures less than 0.1 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)