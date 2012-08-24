FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-HK July visitor arrivals up 13.8 pct yr/yr
August 24, 2012

TABLE-HK July visitor arrivals up 13.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in July
rose 13.8 percent from a year earlier to 4.37 million, data from
the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Friday.
    The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first seven
months of 2012 to 26.69 million, up 15.2 percent from the same
period last year.
    Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):
    Jul      Jun      May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan
    13.8     19.3     12.7    14.4    16.4    15.3    15.1
     
    Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by 
Country/Territory in July and the first seven months of 2012:
    
                              July 2012         Jan-July 2012
                           No. of     Yr/Yr    No. of     Yr/Yr
  Country/Territory       Arrivals  % growth  Arrivals  % growth
  Mainland China          3,264,385   +21.9  18,847,152   +22.6
  South & Southeast Asia    261,583   -11.6   2,062,533    -1.0
  Europe, Africa & 
    The Middle East         162,054    -5.1   1,264,652    +3.2
  The Americas              143,604    -4.9   1,042,550    +0.5
  North Asia                199,823    +5.7   1,380,576    +7.4
  Taiwan                    203,164    -6.2   1,196,702    -5.8
  Australia, New Zealand &             
    South Pacific            57,773    -7.4     427,527    -1.3
  Macau                      77,400    +1.1     470,848    +2.1
  TOTAL                   4,369,786   +13.8  26,692,540   +15.2

 (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

