TABLE-Hong Kong August visitor arrivals up 20.5 pct yr/yr
September 28, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong August visitor arrivals up 20.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Visitor arrivals in Hong Kong in August
rose 20.5 percent from a year earlier to about 4.90 million,
data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Friday.
    The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first eight
months of 2012 to 31.59 million, up 16.0 percent from the same
period last year.
    Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):
    Aug      Jul      Jun      May     Apr     Mar     Feb
    20.5     13.8     19.3     12.7    14.4    16.4    15.3
      
    Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by 
Country/Territory in August and the first eight months of 2012:
    
                             August 2012         Jan-Aug 2012
                           No. of     Yr/Yr    No. of     Yr/Yr
  Country/Territory       Arrivals  % growth  Arrivals  % growth
  Mainland China          3,727,949   +27.9  22,575,101   +23.4
  South & Southeast Asia    295,529    +3.1   2,358,062    -0.5
  Europe, Africa & 
    The Middle East         165,063    -4.5   1,429,715    +2.3
  The Americas              127,099    -3.7   1,169,649     **
  North Asia                241,040    +7.9   1,621,616    +7.5
  Taiwan                    195,587    +0.1   1,392,289    -5.0
  Australia, New Zealand &             
    South Pacific            50,510    -1.7     478,037    -1.3
  Macau                      96,066    +7.7     566,914    +3.0
  TOTAL                   4,898,843   +20.5  31,591,383   +16.0
 
  **Figures less than 0.1 percent
    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by G. Ram
Mohan)

