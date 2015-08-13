FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two found guilty of knife attack on Hong Kong editor
August 13, 2015

Two found guilty of knife attack on Hong Kong editor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Two men charged with attacking a former chief editor of a major Hong Kong newspaper with a meat cleaver last year were found guilty by a jury on Thursday.

Yip Kim-wah and Wong Chi-wah were charged with stabbing former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau several times in the back and legs on Feb. 26, 2014, in broad daylight. Lau survived but was seriously injured in the attack which raised concerns about press freedom in the city.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours. Sentencing will be next Friday. (Reporting by Adelaide Hui; Editing by Nick Macfie)

