Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 2.1 pct in March vs Feb

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 554.3 billion yuan ($87.84 billion) in March, down 2.1 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 21.2 percent in March on a month-on-month basis to 227.3 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: ______2012_______ _______2011_______ Hong Kong Deposits: Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Yuan (or Rmb bln) 554.3 566.2 576.0 588.5 627.3 618.5 pct change m/m -2.1 -1.7 -2.1 -6.2 1.4 -0.6 pct of total deposits 8.9 9.0 9.3 9.5 10.3 10.1 Total (HK$ bln) 7,669 7,736 7,674 7,591 7,528 7,466 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): ______2012_______ _______2011_______ Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct (bln yuan) 227.3 187.5 156.4 239.0 185.0 161.5 pct change m/m 21.2 19.9 -34.6 29.2 14.5 -15.3 (1 Yuan = HK$1.229) ($1 = 6.3102 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)