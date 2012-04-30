FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 2.1 pct in March vs Feb
April 30, 2012 / 8:50 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 2.1 pct in March vs Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 554.3
billion yuan ($87.84 billion) in March, down 2.1 percent from a
month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.	
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 21.2 percent in
March on a month-on-month basis to 227.3 billion yuan.	
    	
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                        ______2012_______   _______2011_______
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    554.3  566.2  576.0  588.5  627.3  618.5
 pct change m/m        -2.1   -1.7   -2.1   -6.2    1.4   -0.6
 pct of total deposits  8.9    9.0    9.3    9.5   10.3   10.1
 
 Total (HK$ bln)       7,669 7,736  7,674  7,591  7,528  7,466
   
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):	
    
                        ______2012_______   _______2011_______	
                        Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct	
 (bln yuan)           227.3  187.5  156.4  239.0  185.0  161.5
 pct change m/m        21.2   19.9  -34.6   29.2   14.5  -15.3
 	
	
 (1 Yuan = HK$1.229)	
 ($1 = 6.3102 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

