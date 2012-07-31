FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 0.7 pct in June vs May
July 31, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 0.7 pct in June vs May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 557.7
billion yuan ($87.42 billion) in June, up 0.7 percent from a
month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 8.1 percent in June
on a month-on-month basis to 241.4 billion yuan.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Jun    May    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    557.7  553.9  552.4  554.3  566.2  576.0
 pct change m/m        +0.7   +0.3   -0.4   -2.1   -1.7   -2.1
 pct of total deposits  8.8    8.9    8.7    8.9    9.0    9.3
   
 Total (HK$ bln)      7,706  7,602  7,747  7,669  7,736  7,674
     
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                        Jun    May    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan
 (bln yuan)           241.4  223.4  177.1  227.3  187.5  156.4
 pct change m/m        +8.1  +26.1  -22.1   21.2   19.9  -34.6
  
(1 Yuan = HK$1.219)
($1 = 6.3794 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

