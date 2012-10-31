FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 1.2 pct in Sept vs August
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 1.2 pct in Sept vs August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 31(Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an
offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 545.7
billion yuan ($87.44 billion) in September, down 1.2 percent
from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on
Wednesday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 5.9 percent in
September on a month-on-month basis to 239.3 billion yuan.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:   Sept    Aug    Jul    Jun    May    Apr  
 
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)     545.7  552.3  563.2  557.7  553.9  552.4 
 pct change m/m         -1.2   -1.9   +1.0   +0.7   +0.3   -0.4 
 
 pct of total deposits   8.5    8.7    8.9    8.8    8.9    8.7 
  
   
 Total (HK$ bln)       7,940  7,841  7,765  7,706  7,602  7,747 
     
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                        Sept   Aug    Jul    Jun    May    Apr  
 
 (bln yuan)            239.3  254.2  223.4  241.4  223.4  177.1 
 pct change m/m         -5.9  +13.8   -7.5   +8.1  +26.1  -22.1 
 
  
($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.