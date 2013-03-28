FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 4.4 pct in Feb vs Jan
#Financials
March 28, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 4.4 pct in Feb vs Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 651.7 billion yuan
($104.9 billion) in February, up 4.4 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan declined 17.4 percent in
February to 221.7 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:  Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept   
                
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)   651.7  624.0  603.0  571.0  554.8  545.7  
 pct change m/m       +4.4   +3.5   +5.6   +2.9   +1.7   -1.2   
 pct of total deposits 9.7    9.1    9.1    8.7    8.5    8.5   
      
 Total (HK$ bln)     8,436  8,535  8,297  8,154  8,089  7,940  
      
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                      Feb     Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept  
        
 (bln yuan)          221.7   268.5  264.1  243.0  195.4  239.3  
 pct change m/m      -17.4    +1.7   +8.7  +24.4  -18.3   -5.9  
($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
