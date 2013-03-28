TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 4.4 pct in Feb vs Jan

March 28 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 651.7 billion yuan ($104.9 billion) in February, up 4.4 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan declined 17.4 percent in February to 221.7 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Yuan (or Rmb bln) 651.7 624.0 603.0 571.0 554.8 545.7 pct change m/m +4.4 +3.5 +5.6 +2.9 +1.7 -1.2 pct of total deposits 9.7 9.1 9.1 8.7 8.5 8.5 Total (HK$ bln) 8,436 8,535 8,297 8,154 8,089 7,940 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept (bln yuan) 221.7 268.5 264.1 243.0 195.4 239.3 pct change m/m -17.4 +1.7 +8.7 +24.4 -18.3 -5.9 ($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Sunil Nair)