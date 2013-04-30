FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 2.5 pct in March vs Feb
April 30, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 2.5 pct in March vs Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 668.1 billion yuan
($108.37 billion) in March, up 2.5 percent from a month earlier,
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 53.7 percent in
March to 340.8 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:   Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct   
                
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    668.1  651.7  624.0  603.0  571.0  554.8  
 pct change m/m        +2.5   +4.4   +3.5   +5.6   +2.9   +1.7  
 pct of total deposits 10.1    9.7    9.1    9.1    8.7    8.5  
 
      
 Total (HK$ bln)      8,353  8,436  8,535  8,297  8,154  8,089  
      
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                       Mar     Feb     Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct 
         
 (bln yuan)           340.8   221.7   268.5  264.1  243.0  195.4
 
 pct change m/m       +53.7   -17.4    +1.7   +8.7  +24.4  -18.3
  
($1 = 6.1650 Chinese yuan)
(1 Yuan = HK$1.259)   

 (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
