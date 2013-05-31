TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.4 pct in April vs March

May 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 677.2 billion yuan ($110.46 billion) in April, up 1.4 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan decreased 19.2 percent in April to 275.4 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Yuan (or Rmb bln) 677.2 668.1 651.7 624.0 603.0 571.0 pct change m/m +1.4 +2.5 +4.4 +3.5 +5.6 +2.9 pct of total deposits 10.1 10.1 9.7 9.1 9.1 8.7 Total (HK$ bln) 8,475 8,353 8,436 8,535 8,297 8,154 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov (bln yuan) 275.4 340.8 221.7 268.5 264.1 243.0 pct change m/m -19.2 +53.7 -17.4 +1.7 +8.7 +24.4 ($1 = 6.1309 Chinese yuan) (1 Yuan = HK$1.2655) (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)