TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.4 pct in April vs March
May 31, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.4 pct in April vs March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 677.2 billion yuan
($110.46 billion) in April, up 1.4 percent from a month earlier,
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan decreased 19.2 percent in
April to 275.4 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:   Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov   
                
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    677.2  668.1  651.7  624.0  603.0  571.0  
 pct change m/m        +1.4   +2.5   +4.4   +3.5   +5.6   +2.9  
 pct of total deposits 10.1   10.1    9.7    9.1    9.1    8.7  
 
      
 Total (HK$ bln)      8,475  8,353  8,436  8,535  8,297  8,154  
      
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                       Apr    Mar     Feb     Jan    Dec    Nov 
         
 (bln yuan)           275.4  340.8   221.7   268.5  264.1  243.0
 
 pct change m/m       -19.2  +53.7   -17.4    +1.7   +8.7  +24.4
($1 = 6.1309 Chinese yuan)
(1 Yuan = HK$1.2655)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

