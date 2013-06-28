FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 3.1 pct in May vs April
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 3.1 pct in May vs April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 698.5 billion yuan
($113.60 billion) in May, up 3.1 percent from a month earlier,
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 15.5 percent in
May to 318.1 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:   May    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec   
                
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    698.5  677.2  668.1  651.7  624.0  603.0
 pct change m/m        +3.1   +1.4   +2.5   +4.4   +3.5   +5.6
 pct of total deposits 10.3   10.1   10.1    9.7    9.1    9.1
       
 Total (HK$ bln)      8,577  8,475  8,353  8,436  8,535  8,297
       
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                       May    Apr    Mar     Feb     Jan    Dec
 (bln yuan)           318.1  275.4  340.8   221.7   268.5  264.1
 pct change m/m       +15.5  -19.2  +53.7   -17.4    +1.7   +8.7
 
 ($1 = 6.1490 Chinese yuan)
 (1 Yuan = HK$1.2637)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.